Menu Icon
Menu Close Icon

everything is political

Open Search
EVENTS
Global Stage Events
Join us for more Global Stage events
ABOUT GZERO MEDIA
Blue Circle
Search
AI-powered search, human-powered content.
scroll to top arrow or icon

EXCLUSIVE GZERO Poll: Americans broadly support Presidential pardons

EXCLUSIVE GZERO Poll: Americans broadly support Presidential pardons
Luisa Vieira
Writer and Reporter
https://twitter.com/rileymcallanan
https://www.linkedin.com/in/riley-callanan-barnardcollege/
https://www.instagram.com/riley.callanan/

Earlier this month, outgoing US President Joe Bidenissued the largest sweep of clemency in America’s modern history, reducing the prison sentences of some 1,500 people and vacating the convictions entirely for several dozen more. On the surface, it seems strange for a democracy to give its president the power of the pardon, a relic of the earliest English monarchies. So we teamed up with Echelon Insights to learn how ordinary Americans see the issue.

As it happens, 89% of respondents said they were in favor of pardon powers, with about half “strongly” supporting. Just 12%, meanwhile, said they strongly oppose. It seems that Americans broadly like the idea of the president holding the power to address miscarriages of justice. But when it comes to specifics, views are different. Biden’s controversial decision to pardon his sonHunter Bidenwas supported by just 2 in 10 Americans.

presidential pardonsgzero poll

Latest Videos

Quick Take

What Trump's Panama Canal threats reveal about today's geopolitics

Assad's fall in Syria creates both opportunities & risks, says US national security advisor Jake Sullivan
GZERO World Clips

Assad's fall in Syria creates both opportunities & risks, says US national security advisor Jake Sullivan

A smooth Biden-Trump transition is vital to protect US interests, says Jake Sullivan
GZERO World Clips

A smooth Biden-Trump transition is vital to protect US interests, says Jake Sullivan

A look back at the Top Risks of 2024
Quick Take

A look back at the Top Risks of 2024

Jake Sullivan on the biggest threats to US national security in 2025
GZERO World with Ian Bremmer

Jake Sullivan on the biggest threats to US national security in 2025

Why is TikTok being investigated by the EU over Romania's elections?
Europe

Why is TikTok being investigated by the EU over Romania's elections?