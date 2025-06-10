Menu Icon
Menu Close Icon

everything is political

Open Search
Search
AI-powered search, human-powered content.
scroll to top arrow or icon

Assassination attempt shakes Colombia's political landscape

Assassination attempt shakes Colombia's political landscapeplay icon
- YouTube
youtu.be
President and Founder, GZERO Media and Eurasia Group
https://x.com/ianbremmer
https://www.linkedin.com/in/ianbremmer/
https://www.instagram.com/ianbremmer/

On Ian Bremmer’s World In 60 Seconds: Ian breaks down the assassination attempt on Colombia's presidential candidate, the US-China trade talks, and Canada plans to hit NATO's 2% defense target seven years early.

Ian's takeaways:

An assassination attempt on a Colombian presidential candidate highlights that “security continues to be a really serious problem,” as opposition momentum grows amid President Petro’s struggles.

On US-China trade, Ian says, “There is real progress happening,” as factory shutdown threats push both sides toward short-term stability, even if long-term trust remains elusive.

And Canada’s plan to hit NATO’s defense target early? “It’s about Trump,” Ian notes, as Ottawa moves to ease tensions with Washington ahead of 2025.

ian bremmercolombiapresidential candidatetrumpxius-china trade relationsus-chinaus-canada relationsnatoin 60 seconds

Latest Videos

Puppet Regime

Abomination

What’s behind Trump & Musk’s public feud?
GZERO World with Ian Bremmer

What’s behind Trump & Musk’s public feud?

Can Taiwan defend itself from Chinese invasion?
GZERO World Clips

Can Taiwan defend itself from Chinese invasion?

Trump deploys National Guard to LA amid immigration protests
Quick Take

Trump deploys National Guard to LA amid immigration protests

Could China invade Taiwan?
GZERO World with Ian Bremmer

Could China invade Taiwan?

How China would seize Taiwan without firing a shot
Ian Explains

How China would seize Taiwan without firing a shot