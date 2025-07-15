Menu Icon
Menu Close Icon

everything is political

Open Search
Search
AI-powered search, human-powered content.
scroll to top arrow or icon

Trump announces new plan to arm Ukraine

Trump announces new plan to arm Ukraineplay icon
- YouTube
youtu.be
President and Founder, GZERO Media and Eurasia Group
https://x.com/ianbremmer
https://www.linkedin.com/in/ianbremmer/
https://www.instagram.com/ianbremmer/

In this episode of World in :60 Ian Bremmer breaks down why Trump is now backing missile shipments to Ukraine after long opposing them.

"Trump has flipped on Ukraine more than any other issue in foreign policy over the last six months,” says Ian.

On Israel, Ian emphasizes a coalition shakeup could make a Gaza ceasefire more likely, but don’t expect quick progress.

As for Trump’s threat of 100% tariffs on Russia? “Not a serious point,” Ian says.

ukraineputinrussianetanyahugazaceasefiretrump