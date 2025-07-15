Trump announces new plan to arm Ukraine

In this episode of World in :60 Ian Bremmer breaks down why Trump is now backing missile shipments to Ukraine after long opposing them.

"Trump has flipped on Ukraine more than any other issue in foreign policy over the last six months,” says Ian.

On Israel, Ian emphasizes a coalition shakeup could make a Gaza ceasefire more likely, but don’t expect quick progress.

As for Trump’s threat of 100% tariffs on Russia? “Not a serious point,” Ian says.

