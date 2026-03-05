Skip to content
Search
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Games

You vs. the News: A Weekly News Quiz - March 6, 2026

You vs. the News collage
GZERO Daily
By GZERO DailyMarch 05, 2026
GZERO Daily
See Full Bio

Think you know what's going on around the world? Here's your chance to prove it.

Roughly what share of the world’s total oil supply passes through the Strait of Hormuz each day?

  • A) 2%
  • B) 20%
  • C) 50%

Take the quiz to see if you guessed correctly!

news quizquiz

More For You

You vs. the News: A Weekly News Quiz - February 27, 2026

You vs. the News collage
Think you know what's going on around the world? Here's your chance to prove it. [...]

You vs. the News: A Weekly News Quiz - February 20, 2026

You vs. the News collage
Think you know what's going on around the world? Here's your chance to prove it. [...]

You vs. the News: A Weekly News Quiz - February 13, 2026

You vs the News collage
Think you know what's going on around the world? Here's your chance to prove it. [...]

You vs. the News: A Weekly News Quiz - February 6, 2026

You vs the News collage
Think you know what's going on around the world? Here's your chance to prove it. [...]