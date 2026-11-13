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Paris Peace Forum

Global Stage interviews and insights from the Paris Peace Forum.

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The fight to bring Ukraine’s children homeplay icon

The fight to bring Ukraine’s children home

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What will it take to bring thousands of Ukrainian children home? As Russia’s war against Ukraine continues, the fate of children taken from their families has become an urgent international challenge, raising difficult questions about justice, accountability, and the path to lasting peace.
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