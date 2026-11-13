The fight to bring Ukraine’s children home

At the 2026 Paris Peace Forum, GZERO Media’s Tony Maciulis moderated a panel discussion with Ukraine’s Deputy Foreign Minister Mariana Betsa, French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot, and UN Special Representative Vanessa Frazier on the international effort to secure their return.

Betsa says Russia has deported at least 20,000 Ukrainian children since 2022, with only 2,700 returned so far. She highlights the work of an international coalition of 53 countries and organizations, while calling for greater coordination and pressure to bring the remaining children home.



Barrot argues that accountability is essential to achieving lasting peace, warning that “there will be no peace without justice.” He also emphasizes the importance of supporting returned children as they recover from the trauma of forced deportation and separation from their families.



Frazier, who has engaged directly with both Russian and Ukrainian officials, explains Russia’s obligations under international law and why its claims of moving children for their protection do not justify keeping them separated from their families. She stresses that transfers must be temporary, children’s identities and cultural connections must be preserved, and Russia has an obligation to actively facilitate their reunification with their families or legal guardians.