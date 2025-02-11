Hard Numbers: Amazon’s spending blitz, Cal State gives everyone ChatGPT, a $50 AI model, France and UAE shake hands

Amazon disclosed plans on Thursday to spend $100 billion this year to capitalize on a “once-in-a-lifetime type of business opportunity” in artificial intelligence. That would represent a 20% increase in the company’s capital expenditures from 2024 when it spent $83 billion. “The vast majority of that capex spend is on AI for AWS,” CEOtold investors.

500,000: More than half a million new people will gain access to a specialized version of ChatGPT after OpenAI struck a deal with California State University, which has 460,000 students and 63,000 faculty members across 23 campuses. Students and faculty will be able to use a specialized version of the chatbot that can assist with tutoring, study guides, and administrative tasks for staff. The price of the deal is unclear.

50: Researchers at Stanford University and the University of Washington trained a large language model they say is capable of “reasoning” like the higher-end models from OpenAI and Anthropic. The catch? They did it while spending only $50 in compute credits . The new model, called s1, is “distilled” from a Google model called Gemini 2.0 Flash Thinking Experimental, a process that allows training fine-tuned models based on larger ones.