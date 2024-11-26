Menu Icon
Hard Numbers: Hacks galore, Hollywood dreams, US on top, Pokémon Go scan the world

A man holds a laptop computer as cyber code is projected on him in this illustration of a hacker.

REUTERS/Kacper Pempel/Illustration
Contributing Writer
750 million: Amazon’s chief information security officer, C.J. Moses, said that the company is currently seeing 750 million attempted cyberattacks a day on its systems, including the widely used Amazon Web Services cloud hosting platform. That’s up from 100 million just six months ago, a trend Moses said is “without a doubt” due to generative AI giving non-technical individuals more abilities. The attacks have been global, but Moses said it’s not just typical suspects like China, Russia, and North Korea, but also Pakistan and “other nation-states.”

3 million: Evidently, there’s hot demand for AI-related scripts in Hollywood. A thriller about artificial intelligence from a relatively unknown screenwriter named Natan Dotan just sold for $1.25 million, a number that will rise to $3 million if it’s turned into a film. Despite Hollywood’s perennial discomfort with AI infiltrating the film industry, maybe all of the hubbub has got them thinking that audiences will turn out for a good old-fashioned AI thriller.

36: Stanford researchers analyzed the AI capabilities of 36 countries and determined that the US significantly leads in most of the 42 areas studied — including research, private investment, and notable machine learning models. China, which leads in patents and journal citations, came in second, followed by the UK, India, and the UAE.

10 million: Niantic, the developer of the augmented reality game Pokémon Go, announced that it’s building an AI model to make a 3D world map using location data submitted by the game’s users. The company said it already has 10 million scanned locations.
