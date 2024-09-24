Trending Now
We have updated our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use for Eurasia Group and its affiliates, including GZERO Media, to clarify the types of data we collect, how we collect it, how we use data and with whom we share data. By using our website you consent to our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy, including the transfer of your personal data to the United States from your country of residence, and our use of cookies described in our Cookie Policy.
Meet Venezuela’s new AI broadcasters
There’s a news broadcast in Venezuela that’s using artificial intelligence to do things a little differently. It’s not a bid for innovation for innovation’s sake, but instead for the protection of journalists behind the camera. “Before we continue, in case you haven’t noticed, we want to tell you that we are not real,” two AI-generated presenters tell their audience. “Although we were generated by AI, our content is real, verified, of high quality, and created by journalists.”
The broadcast, called “Venezuela Retweets,” launched in response to Nicolas Maduro’s post-election crackdown on journalists. The government has reportedly detained 16 journalists since the election on charges from “terrorism and incitement to hatred,” according to CNN. The Venezuelan election in July is hotly contested with Maduro’s rival, Edmundo González, having fled to Spain and claiming he was forced to concede in order to leave the country.
While transparency in news is an asset in countries with press freedom, it can be dangerous to those in countries antagonistic to journalists. Thus, new technology can give reporters a way to stay safe while informing the public about information that might make the government look bad.