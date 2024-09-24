Menu Icon
Meet Venezuela’s new AI broadcasters

​An image shows avatars generated through artificial intelligence (AI) technology by CONNECTAS with the headline reading "La Chama, El Pana," Venezuelan slang for the girl and the friend.

An image shows avatars generated through artificial intelligence (AI) technology by CONNECTAS with the headline reading "La Chama, El Pana," Venezuelan slang for the girl and the friend.

CONNECTAS/Handout via REUTERS

There’s a news broadcast in Venezuela that’s using artificial intelligence to do things a little differently. It’s not a bid for innovation for innovation’s sake, but instead for the protection of journalists behind the camera. “Before we continue, in case you haven’t noticed, we want to tell you that we are not real,” two AI-generated presenters tell their audience. “Although we were generated by AI, our content is real, verified, of high quality, and created by journalists.”

The broadcast, called “Venezuela Retweets,” launched in response to Nicolas Maduro’s post-election crackdown on journalists. The government has reportedly detained 16 journalists since the election on charges from “terrorism and incitement to hatred,” according to CNN. The Venezuelan election in July is hotly contested with Maduro’s rival, Edmundo González, having fled to Spain and claiming he was forced to concede in order to leave the country.

While transparency in news is an asset in countries with press freedom, it can be dangerous to those in countries antagonistic to journalists. Thus, new technology can give reporters a way to stay safe while informing the public about information that might make the government look bad.

journalismtvai hostsaiartificial intelligencevenezuela

Latest