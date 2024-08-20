We have updated our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use for Eurasia Group and its affiliates, including GZERO Media, to clarify the types of data we collect, how we collect it, how we use data and with whom we share data. By using our website you consent to our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy, including the transfer of your personal data to the United States from your country of residence, and our use of cookies described in our Cookie Policy.
What’s up with Worldcoin?
Sam Altman wants to scan the eyeballs of every single person on Earth with an orb-shaped scanner and then pay them with cryptocurrency. This eye-raising proposition is called Worldcoin — also the name of the crypto coin in question — and seeks to solve a problem straight from science fiction: In the future, what if we can’t tell humans and robots apart?
Perhaps unsurprisingly, this strange initiative has received pushback from governments around the world concerned about the biometric privacy of their citizens. Its operations were shut down in Spain and Portugal in March and in Hong Kong in May. It was investigated by Kenyan authorities who later dropped the probe.
Worldcoin’s ability to operate in Europe will be determined in the coming weeks when the Bavarian data protection authority is set to rule on whether it’s compliant with GDPR, the European data privacy law.The company says that about 6.5 million people worldwide have gotten scanned. That includes people in the US, where there are five locations where people can visit an orb and get their eyeball scanned: Atlanta, Los Angeles, New York, Palo Alto, and San Francisco. It has not been widely scrutinized by US regulators, but that could change if Europe takes a strong position on Altman’s side hustle.