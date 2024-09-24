Menu Icon
National safety institutes — assemble!

​Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo arrives to a Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Commerce, Justice, Science, and Related Agencies hearing on expanding broadband access on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., U.S. February 1, 2022.

Sarah Silbiger/Pool via REUTERS

The Biden administration announced that it will host a global safety summit on artificial intelligence on Nov. 20-21 in San Francisco. The International Network of AI Safety Institutes, which was formed at the AI Safety Summit in Seoul in May, will bring together safety experts from each member country’s AI safety institute. The current member countries are Australia, Canada, the European Union, France, Japan, Kenya, Singapore, South Korea, the United Kingdom, and the United States.

The aim? “Strengthening international collaboration on AI safety is critical to harnessing AI technology to solve the world’s greatest challenges,” Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement.

Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo, co-hosting the event with Blinken, said that the US is committed to “pulling every lever” on AI regulation. “That includes close, thoughtful coordination with our allies and like-minded partners.”
