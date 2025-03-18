Menu Icon
Menu Close Icon

everything is political

Open Search
Search
AI-powered search, human-powered content.
scroll to top arrow or icon

The new AI threats from China

A computer generated image of the letters AI.

A computer generated image of the letters AI.

Photo by Steve Johnson on Unsplash
Contributing Writer
https://x.com/ScottNover
https://www.linkedin.com/in/scottnover/

A flurry of impressive new artificial intelligence models is coming online in China. DeepSeek grabbed the world’s attention in January with its powerful and allegedly low-cost R1 model, then Alibaba followed it up with a new model called Qwen 2.5-Max, before Tencent released the model Hunyuan Turbo S that it claimed was faster than DeepSeek.

But there’s even more competition now. On Saturday, Baidu announced two new versions of its AI model, Ernie, that are adept at more complex “reasoning” tasks, a major point of emphasis right now for the top American AI companies like OpenAI and Anthropic. And a Chinese newcomer called Manus recently launched an AI “agent” that can complete multi-step tasks for users — say, order and pay for a pizza — that’s receiving lots of hype though it’s currently invite-only.

The dam has burst in the Chinese tech industry and now every player is racing to release software that can beat DeepSeek but can also compete with the top AI countries in the world.

aiartificial intelligencedeepseekbaidumanuschina ai

Latest Videos

Quick Take

Putin-Trump Ukraine call is a small win for both sides

Trump demands Putin sign ceasefire
Puppet Regime

Trump demands Putin sign ceasefire

Why China's Xi Jinping needs Jack Ma
GZERO World Clips

Why China's Xi Jinping needs Jack Ma

What will Trump offer Putin in Ukraine ceasefire talks?
Quick Take

What will Trump offer Putin in Ukraine ceasefire talks?

China’s next move
GZERO World with Ian Bremmer

China’s next move

What is President Trump's stance on China?
Ian Explains

What is President Trump's stance on China?