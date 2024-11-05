Menu Icon
Menu Close Icon

everything is political

Open Search
EVENTS
Global Stage Events
Join us for more Global Stage events
ABOUT GZERO MEDIA
Blue Circle
Search
AI-powered search, human-powered content.
scroll to top arrow or icon

Ukraine deploys AI-powered drones against Russia

An FPV drone with an attached portable grenade launcher is seen during a test flight conducted by Ukrainian servicemen of the 'Bulava' Unmanned Aerial Vehicles Unit of the Separate Presidential Brigade at their position near a frontline, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, on Oct. 11, 2024.

An FPV drone with an attached portable grenade launcher is seen during a test flight conducted by Ukrainian servicemen of the 'Bulava' Unmanned Aerial Vehicles Unit of the Separate Presidential Brigade at their position near a frontline, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, on Oct. 11, 2024.

REUTERS/Stringer/File Photo
Contributing Writer
https://x.com/ScottNover
https://www.linkedin.com/in/scottnover/
Ukraine is using new AI-powered drones to fly explosives toward Russian targets, military officials told Reuters. These drones are better suited than manual ones for navigating airspace with heavy signal-jamming, a defense mechanism militaries use to blast out radio waves and interfere with aerial communications systems.

Instead, these new drones use software from the Ukrainian company NORDA Dynamics, which uses computer vision — a type of artificial intelligence technology — to direct the drones to their targets. An unnamed Ukrainian official told Reuters this summer that the hit rates of manually controlled drones had fallen to 30–50%, and predicted at the time that the new drones could achieve 80% hit rates if successful.

Russia and Ukraine are racing toward automating their militaries — and sometimes that means drones vs. drones. For instance, the Ukrainian military is using drones to take down Russian camera reconnaissance drones that help Russian forces identify targets on the ground in Ukraine. The Washington Post has also reported that Russian drones have indiscriminately targeted civilians in the Ukrainian city of Kherson. It’s unclear whether Ukraine’s new drones can down these exact drones yet, but it’s clear that the two warring countries are already engaged in a drone-on-drone war.
ukraineaiartificial intelligenceai-powered dronesdrone warsdrones

Latest Videos

World

NATO likely to respond if Russia sends North Korean troops to Ukraine

2024 US election: What to look out for
US Politics

2024 US election: What to look out for

Ian Bremmer on the 2024 US election ahead
Quick Take

Ian Bremmer on the 2024 US election ahead

CISA chief warns of rise of disinformation, election meddling after Nov 5
GZERO World Clips

CISA chief warns of rise of disinformation, election meddling after Nov 5

US election disinformation: How myths like non-citizen voting erode public trust
GZERO World Clips

US election disinformation: How myths like non-citizen voting erode public trust

Ian Bremmer & Van Jones on instability & the US election
US Election

Ian Bremmer & Van Jones on instability & the US election