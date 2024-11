Ukraine deploys AI-powered drones against Russia

Ukraine is using new AI-powered drones to fly explosives toward Russian targets, military officials told Reuters. These drones are better suited than manual ones for navigating airspace with heavy signal-jamming, a defense mechanism militaries use to blast out radio waves and interfere with aerial communications systems.

Instead, these new drones use software from the Ukrainian company NORDA Dynamics, which uses computer vision — a type of artificial intelligence technology — to direct the drones to their targets. An unnamed Ukrainian official told Reuters this summer that the hit rates of manually controlled drones had fallen to 30–50%, and predicted at the time that the new drones could achieve 80% hit rates if successful.