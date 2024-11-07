Menu Icon
Menu Close Icon

everything is political

Open Search
EVENTS
Global Stage Events
Join us for more Global Stage events
ABOUT GZERO MEDIA
Blue Circle
Search
AI-powered search, human-powered content.
scroll to top arrow or icon

Hard Numbers: Most US abortion amendments pass, Butter bandits strike again, Trump’s victory spooks Canadian exporters, Trump gambles pay off

​Campaign signs posted outside the early voting site at The Center of Deltona in favor of and opposed to Amendment 4 on the Florida ballot. The amendment failed in the Sunshine State.

Campaign signs posted outside the early voting site at The Center of Deltona in favor of and opposed to Amendment 4 on the Florida ballot. The amendment failed in the Sunshine State.

USA TODAY NETWORK via Reuters Connect
Creative Director, Senior Editor/Producer
www.twitter.com/saosasha
https://www.linkedin.com/in/alexander-kliment-789b4129/
www.instagram.com/youngnevsky
7: Amendments to protect abortion rights passed in seven US states on Tuesday, and failed in three. The seven that enshrined the rights in their constitutions included three that went for Trump (Arizona, Missouri, and Montana) and two that went for Harris (Colorado and Maryland). Abortion protections were struck down in Florida, Nebraska, and South Dakota, all red bastions.

1,200: Smooth like butter, these criminals were. Police in Ontario are looking for two men who made off with $1,200 worth of the stuff from a grocery store in Brantford. As it happens, more than half a dozen butter capers have occurred over the past year, leading authorities to suspect that the conspiracy could be more widely spread than they initially suspected.

1.77: Donald Trump’s victory gave a boost to most stock markets around the world, as investors expect more market-friendly policy from the world’s largest economy. But one big exception was the stocks of Canadian natural resources producers that saw their market caps dip by 1.77% over the course of the day, owing to fears that the tariffs that Trump has promised could hurt the country’s exports.

450 million: A lot of people gambled on a Trump win this year, many of them literally. Online gambling sites now have about $450 million worth of payouts for people who placed actual wagers on his ability to come back to the White House. A single investor in Paris, known as the “Polymarket whale” placed at least $40 million on Trump, and now stands to take a payout double that amount.

abortion ballotabortiontrumpbuttercrimegamblingabortion ban

Latest Videos

Puppet Regime

Putin visits US voters

Ian Bremmer on Trump’s win
Quick Take

Ian Bremmer on Trump’s win

Europe's reaction to US election win: Gloom and despair
Europe

Europe's reaction to US election win: Gloom and despair

US election: GOP could win a Trump-led sweep
US Politics

US election: GOP could win a Trump-led sweep

NATO likely to respond if Russia sends North Korean troops to Ukraine
World

NATO likely to respond if Russia sends North Korean troops to Ukraine

2024 US election: What to look out for
US Politics

2024 US election: What to look out for