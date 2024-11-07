Hard Numbers: Most US abortion amendments pass, Butter bandits strike again, Trump’s victory spooks Canadian exporters, Trump gambles pay off

Amendments to protect abortion rights passed in seven US states on Tuesday, and failed in three. The seven that enshrined the rights in their constitutions included three that went for Trump (Arizona, Missouri, and Montana) and two that went for Harris (Colorado and Maryland). Abortion protections were struck down in Florida, Nebraska, and South Dakota, all red bastions.

1,200: Smooth like butter, these criminals were. Police in Ontario are looking for two men who made off with $1,200 worth of the stuff from a grocery store in Brantford. As it happens, more than half a dozen butter capers have occurred over the past year, leading authorities to suspect that the conspiracy could be more widely spread than they initially suspected.



1.77: Donald Trump’s victory gave a boost to most stock markets around the world, as investors expect more market-friendly policy from the world’s largest economy. But one big exception was the stocks of Canadian natural resources producers that saw their market caps dip by 1.77% over the course of the day, owing to fears that the tariffs that Trump has promised could hurt the country’s exports.