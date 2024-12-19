Why is the Pentagon funding a Canadian tungsten mine?

Most Americans are likely unaware that the Department of Defense has morphed into a major mining investor but it is becoming a significant backer of Canada’s critical minerals sector. Last Friday, the DoD announced it is investing $15.5 million in a feasibility study at a tungsten mine in eastern Yukon owned by Fireweed Metals. The Canadian government is a partner in the project, upgrading roads and transmission lines.

The investment falls under the Defence Production Act, which is intended to streamline critical defense supply chains. Under the DPA, Canada is considered a domestic source of resources for the US, hence the DoD cash. This is the sixth such investment in a Canadian company and comes at a time when concerns are growing about stockpiles of minerals used in aerospace components, munitions and ground-vehicle armour.

China has dominated the sector, extracting 60 % of rare earth elements and processing 90% of global supply. Prices for many minerals have tanked because of Chinese oversupply, leaving North American companies struggling to attract capital. Canada’s production of minerals such as copper, nickel, cobalt and zinc has declined as a result.

The US and Canada have a new strategy: partner up to address unfair competition and deliberate over-production in the sector. The Fireweed deal is unlikely to be the last.