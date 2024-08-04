We have updated our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use for Eurasia Group and its affiliates, including GZERO Media, to clarify the types of data we collect, how we collect it, how we use data and with whom we share data. By using our website you consent to our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy, including the transfer of your personal data to the United States from your country of residence, and our use of cookies described in our Cookie Policy.
Can Milei save Argentina's economy using "shock therapy"?
In an exclusive interview with Ian Bremmer for the latest episode of GZERO World, President Javier Milei acknowledges the severe economic crisis gripping Argentina. "Life is going to be harder for the average Argentinian citizen," he admits, underlining the difficult path ahead. Milei argues that his approach centers on transparency, a stark contrast to previous administrations. "Our approach was to always tell people the truth and to actually tell it like it is, saying that it wasn't going to be easy," he explains, emphasizing the need for honesty in these trying times.
As Milei puts it to Bremmer, his administration inherited a dire economic situation, with a staggering 17% double deficit in GDP and annual inflation soaring to an unimaginable 17,000%. "The solution inevitably had to be 'shock therapy,'" Milei states. He points out that incremental approaches have historically failed in Argentina, making shock therapy the only viable option. Despite the harshness of these measures, Milei believes they are crucial for long-term stability and growth.
