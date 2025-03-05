Fire and ice: Denmark and Greenland respond to Trump

Donald Trump’s pledge to take over Greenland “one way or another” in his speech to Congress Tuesday night, prompted starkly different responses from the island itself and from Denmark, which currently controls it.

“Greenland is ours,” Greenland’s Prime Minister Múte Bourup Egede wrote in a combative Facebook post on Wednesday. “Americans and their leader must understand that. We do not want to be Americans, nor Danes… Our future is determined by us in Greenland.”

But Danish officials focused on the bright side. It was a “positive development,” said Danish Defense Minister Lund Poulsen, that Trump’s speech acknowledged Greenlanders’ right to self-determination.

“We strongly support your right to determine your own future,” Trump said, “and if you choose, we welcome you into the United States of America.”

What Greenlanders want: Recent polls show a majority favor independence, while 85% oppose joining America. But opinion is split on whether Trump’s interest is a “threat” or an “opportunity” for the sprawling, resource-rich Arctic island.

All of this hangs over Greenland’s upcoming election, set for March 11. All parties support independence but differ on how to achieve it. The new government will likely call a referendum on this issue, amid growing pressure from Washington.

In advance of the election, Greenland’s lawmakers have tightened restrictions on campaign contributions and property purchases by foreigners.