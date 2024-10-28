Hard Numbers: Georgians protest, VW closes plants, Gaza tallies death toll, China closes kindergartens, Uruguay preps for presidential runoff

“They stole your vote and tried to steal your future,” Georgian Presidenttold pro-EU supporters on Monday, urging fellow citizens to take to the streets following the ruling pro-Russian Georgian Dream party’s declared victory in Sunday’s election. Exit polls had offered conflicting trajectories on who would win. By late Monday, tens of thousands of protesters were pouring out onto the streets of Tbilisi to fight for Georgia’s democracy and future.

3: German auto giant Volkswagen, struggling amid weak sales and a slower-than-expected EV expansion, is hitting the brakes on three factories within Germany — the first time in its 87-year history the company has shuttered a plant in Deutschland. The move coincides with plans for layoffs and pay cuts of up to 18% with a two-year pay freeze.



43,000: Israel’s yearlong war against Hamas in Gaza has claimed the lives of more than 43,000 Palestinians, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry. Since the Hamas terror attacks on Oct. 7, 2023 – which killed 1,200 in southern Israel and led to more than 240 being taken hostage into Gaza – the Palestinian enclave helmed by Hamas has seen more than 100,000 wounded.

5%: The number of Chinese kindergartens dropped by more than 5% in China last year – pupil enrollment dropped by 11% – owing to the country’s negative population growth. While there were 289,200 kindergartens in 2022, by last year that number had fallen to 274,400, according to China’s Ministry of Education. Some of the facilities were converted into senior care centers to help serve the country’s aging population.