Hard Numbers: Running hot and cold, Gaza dealings, Montenegro protests, Paying to get into New York

100: Israeli officials are wrangling with Hamas over a deal to return some hostages and secure a halt to fighting in the Gaza Strip, where Hamas claims Israel killed more than 100 people this weekend. Hamas says it has approved a list of 34 Israeli hostages to be released as part of a deal, but Israel says it has received no such list.
1,000s: Just days after 12 people were killed in a shooting in Cetinje, Montenegro’s historic capital, thousands took to the streets on Sunday to demand that the country’s security officials resign for failing to protect society. Demonstrations broke out hours after a 12-minute silence was held on Sunday to honor the victims of the tragedy, which stemmed from a bar brawl. Meanwhile, authorities have debuted a strict new gun law and other tough measures to reduce the number of illegal weapons in the 620,000-strong Balkan state.9: The Big Apple wants drivers to show some green. As of Sunday, New York City became the first American city to charge car drivers a congestion fee of up to $9 daily. The toll zone covers Manhattan south of 60th Street — and the charges are meant to ease traffic, boost air quality, and raise $15 billion for New York’s transit system. But if President-elect Donald Trump and a powerful teachers union in the city get their way – they’ve vowed to fight it – the charge won’t be around for long.