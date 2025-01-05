Hard Numbers: Running hot and cold, Gaza dealings, Montenegro protests, Paying to get into New York

Much of the American Midwest and East Coast is digging out from a weekend snowstorm that brought multiple inches of the white stuff and grounded thousands of flights. But Down Under, the mercury is rising. southeast Australia is in the throes of a heatwave , with temperatures set to rise as high as 113 degrees Fahrenheit, or 45 degrees Celsius, in the state of Victoria, increasing the risk of bushfires.

100: Israeli officials are wrangling with Hamas over a deal to return some hostages and secure a halt to fighting in the Gaza Strip, where Hamas claims Israel killed more than 100 people this weekend. Hamas says it has approved a list of 34 Israeli hostages to be released as part of a deal, but Israel says it has received no such list.

1,000s: Just days after 12 people were killed in a shooting in Cetinje, Montenegro’s historic capital, thousands took to the streets on Sunday to demand that the country’s security officials resign for failing to protect society. Demonstrations broke out hours after a 12-minute silence was held on Sunday to honor the victims of the tragedy, which stemmed from a bar brawl. Meanwhile, authorities have debuted a strict new gun law and other tough measures to reduce the number of illegal weapons in the 620,000-strong Balkan state.