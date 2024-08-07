We have updated our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use for Eurasia Group and its affiliates, including GZERO Media, to clarify the types of data we collect, how we collect it, how we use data and with whom we share data. By using our website you consent to our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy, including the transfer of your personal data to the United States from your country of residence, and our use of cookies described in our Cookie Policy.
Hard Numbers: Swift concerts targeted by terror plot, UK rioters sentenced, Family sues over Titan sub implosion, China’s imports grow, Sudan flooding and war take toll, Squad’s Bush loses primary
3: It’s a Cruel Summer indeed for Austrian Swifties who just learned that three of Taylor Swift’s upcoming concerts in Vienna had to be canceled because of suspected terrorist attacks. Two men have been arrested in Islamic State-linked plots that were allegedly targeting Swift’s concerts this weekend in the Austrian capital. The superstar has yet to comment, but the tour has promised to issue refunds.
3: Three men were sentenced in a British court Wednesday in the first big sentencing since last week’s far-right riots broke out. Derek Drummond was sentenced to three years for punching a police officer in Southport, and two other defendants were sentenced to 20 and 30 months respectively for violence in Liverpool. Meanwhile, police were bracing for more anti-Muslim riots on Wednesday because far-right groups have vowed to target asylum-seekers and law firms representing migrants.
50 million: Last summer, the world was gripped by news of a submersible that had fallen out of communication during its descent to the site of the Titanic. Within days, debris from the Titan submersible was found on the ocean floor, confirming that all five aboard had perished. On Wednesday, the family of French explorer Paul-Henri Nargeolet, one of the men who died in the sub, filed a wrongful death lawsuit accusing the operator, OceanGate, of gross negligence. Lawyers say the family is seeking $50 million in damages and answers as to what happened.
7.2: China’s economy, which has been struggling with sluggish growth, got a little good news today: Its import growth in July topped expectations, with US dollar-dominated imports rising 7.2% — more than double the forecasted 3.5%. This suggests that domestic demand may be on the rise, signaling a potential burst in economic activity. But exports did not grow as much as expected, rising just 7% last month, compared to the predicted 9.7%.
17: Heavy rains in northern Sudan this week caused about 11,500 homes to collapse, killing 17 people and injuring 170 more. The Nile River often peaks this time of year, but owing to a year and a half of fighting between rival security forces, millions more have been displaced into flood zones, putting them at risk.
8.5 million: Second-term Democratic Rep. Cori Bush, a progressive member of the “Squad” and a favorite to win her Missouri primary on Tuesday, lost in an upset to St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell. Bush, who has been critical of the Israeli government in recent months, garnered just 45.6% of the vote. The pro-Israel Bell, meanwhile, saw the American Israel Public Affairs Committee throw $8.5 million behind his candidacy, helping him secure 51.2% of the vote.