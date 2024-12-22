Menu Icon
Menu Close Icon

everything is political

Open Search
EVENTS
Global Stage Events
Join us for more Global Stage events
ABOUT GZERO MEDIA
Blue Circle
Search
AI-powered search, human-powered content.
scroll to top arrow or icon

Hard Numbers: US friendly fire downs F/A-18, Russia guns down prisoners, US court rules on Pegasus spyware case, China goes after Canadian activists

​An F/A-18 Hornet approaches the flight deck of aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt as USS McFaul trails behind, October 30, 2001. Theodore Roosevelt and its carrier airwing are conducting missions in support of operation Enduring Freedom.

An F/A-18 Hornet approaches the flight deck of aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt as USS McFaul trails behind, October 30, 2001. Theodore Roosevelt and its carrier airwing are conducting missions in support of operation Enduring Freedom.

(CREDIT REUTERS/U.S. Navy-Johnny Bivera)
Senior Writer
https://twitter.com/matt__kendrick
https://www.linkedin.com/in/matthew-kendrick-532b1b131/

2: Two US Navy pilots were forced to eject from their F/A-18 fighter over the Red Sea on Sunday during a “friendly fire” incident when a US warship targeted their plane with a missile. Both pilots survived the ejection but one sustained minor injuries, and it is not immediately clear why the ship, which was on station to shoot down Houthi missiles launched from Yemen, fired upon the aircraft.

127: Russian forces have summarily executed at least 127 Ukrainian troops this year according to prosecutors investigating these war crimes. The figures is an immense spike — officials counted just 20 summary executions of prisoners of war in 2022 and 2023 combined — suggesting an alarming shift in Russian doctrine.

1,400: A US court on Friday ruled that Israeli cyber-intelligence firm NSO Group was liable for hacking the devices of 1,400 WhatsApp users using the secretive software known as Pegasus, in violation of US cybersecurity laws. Pegasus has been implicated in hacks on dissidents by authoritarian governments around the world, and has been on a US blacklist since 2021.

20: Beijing announced Sunday it was taking punitive action against twenty people and two Canadian institutions advocating on behalf of the human rights of Tibetan and Uyghur minorities in China. The measures include asset freezes, bans on entry to China, and seizure of any real estate in the PRC. They come just weeks after Canada also announced sanctions on Chinese officials accused of human rights abuses.
us navyfa-18red seahouthispegasusuyghurschinasanctionsspywarerussiaukraineexecutionswar crimeshard numbers

Latest Videos

Quick Take

What Trump's Panama Canal threats reveal about today's geopolitics

Assad's fall in Syria creates both opportunities & risks, says US national security advisor Jake Sullivan
GZERO World Clips

Assad's fall in Syria creates both opportunities & risks, says US national security advisor Jake Sullivan

A smooth Biden-Trump transition is vital to protect US interests, says Jake Sullivan
GZERO World Clips

A smooth Biden-Trump transition is vital to protect US interests, says Jake Sullivan

A look back at the Top Risks of 2024
Quick Take

A look back at the Top Risks of 2024

Jake Sullivan on the biggest threats to US national security in 2025
GZERO World with Ian Bremmer

Jake Sullivan on the biggest threats to US national security in 2025

Why is TikTok being investigated by the EU over Romania's elections?
Europe

Why is TikTok being investigated by the EU over Romania's elections?