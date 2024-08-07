We have updated our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use for Eurasia Group and its affiliates, including GZERO Media, to clarify the types of data we collect, how we collect it, how we use data and with whom we share data. By using our website you consent to our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy, including the transfer of your personal data to the United States from your country of residence, and our use of cookies described in our Cookie Policy.
China agrees to restrict fentanyl production
China produces large quantities offentanyl, an opioid drug, much of which is then sold to drug cartels in Mexico that traffic narcotics into the United States. Fentanyl and other synthetic opioids were blamed for the overdose deaths of nearly 75,000 Americans in 2023.
For more than two years, the Biden administration has pressed China to stop the flow of chemicals used to make fentanyl. On Tuesday, China agreed to impose tougher restrictions and stricter oversight of the sale of three chemicals used to make fentanyl.
This tells us less about the future flow of opioids – they will probably continue to find their way across US borders – than about Beijing’s desire to protect stable and pragmatic relations with Washington. That is, at least until it becomes clear who will be inaugurated the next US president in January.