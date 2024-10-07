Trending Now
We have updated our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use for Eurasia Group and its affiliates, including GZERO Media, to clarify the types of data we collect, how we collect it, how we use data and with whom we share data. By using our website you consent to our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy, including the transfer of your personal data to the United States from your country of residence, and our use of cookies described in our Cookie Policy.
Exit polls point toward a loss for Modi in Kashmir
In fairness to the BJP, the elections went off without any notable violence over its three voting phases between Sept. 18 and Oct. 1. Majority-Muslim Kashmir has been disputed between India and Pakistan since 1947, and a Pakistan-backed insurgency erupted in 1989, though Islamabad started withdrawing support in 2004. When New Delhi took the territory under direct control and revoked its state status in 2019, it flooded the region with troops and carried out mass arrests of separatists, and insurgency violence fell to all-time lows.
But exit polls show the BJP will probably win only about 30 of the 90 seats in the legislature. Their main rival in New Delhi, the Indian National Congress, allied with the local Jammu and Kashmir National Conference party but looks likely to fall short of a majority as well, at around 43 seats. So control will come down to who can woo enough seats from minority parties and the five seats that can be appointed by the Lt. Governor.
We’re watching how the horse trading shakes out and whether the BJP chooses to take a softer touch after the political rebuke.