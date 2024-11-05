Menu Icon
Menu Close Icon

everything is political

Open Search
EVENTS
Global Stage Events
Join us for more Global Stage events
ABOUT GZERO MEDIA
Blue Circle
Search
AI-powered search, human-powered content.
scroll to top arrow or icon

German government on the ropes over budget clashes

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz reacts at a media briefing following his bilateral talks with Somali's President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud at the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany, November 5, 2024.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz reacts at a media briefing following his bilateral talks with Somali's President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud at the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany, November 5, 2024.

REUTERS/Annegret Hilse
Creative Director, Senior Editor/Producer
www.twitter.com/saosasha
https://www.linkedin.com/in/alexander-kliment-789b4129/
www.instagram.com/youngnevsky

The government of Europe’s largest economy looked closer than ever to collapse on Tuesday as Germany’s ruling coalition remained unable to agree on a budgetary package proposal.

The coalition has always been a somewhat awkward, loveless marriage between Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s center-left Social Democrats, the left-wing ecologist Greens, and the center-right Free Democrats.

But the differences reached crisis levels last week when the Free Democrats proposed a budget that included spending cuts and deregulation plans that Scholz couldn’t agree with, alongside emissions target postponements that angered the Greens.

The bigger picture is that Germany’s economy is struggling badly, and the government is trying to find ways to boost growth without running afoul of strict fiscal stability rules. After the Free Democrats proposal was rejected, the party leader told his coalition partners to draft their own proposals if they liked.

The coalition is set to meet on Wednesday for a summit that could determine its future. If it collapses, Scholz would have to choose whether to try to govern with a minority government until the next scheduled elections in fall 2025 or call Germans to the polls early.
germany

Latest Videos

World

NATO likely to respond if Russia sends North Korean troops to Ukraine

2024 US election: What to look out for
US Politics

2024 US election: What to look out for

Ian Bremmer on the 2024 US election ahead
Quick Take

Ian Bremmer on the 2024 US election ahead

CISA chief warns of rise of disinformation, election meddling after Nov 5
GZERO World Clips

CISA chief warns of rise of disinformation, election meddling after Nov 5

US election disinformation: How myths like non-citizen voting erode public trust
GZERO World Clips

US election disinformation: How myths like non-citizen voting erode public trust

Ian Bremmer & Van Jones on instability & the US election
US Election

Ian Bremmer & Van Jones on instability & the US election