Trending Now
We have updated our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use for Eurasia Group and its affiliates, including GZERO Media, to clarify the types of data we collect, how we collect it, how we use data and with whom we share data. By using our website you consent to our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy, including the transfer of your personal data to the United States from your country of residence, and our use of cookies described in our Cookie Policy.
Hard Numbers: Violent crime falls in the US, Germany’s economy to slump again, Albania mulls new Muslim microstate, Droughts darken Ecuador
0.1: Das ist NICHT gut! Germany’s GDP is expected to shrink by 0.1% this year, according to leading German economic forecasters. This would mark a second straight year of contraction in Europe’s largest economy, which shrunk 0.3% last year. Weak global demand for German exports, coupled with high energy costs are to blame, say experts.
27: The government of Albania is planning to give a sect of Shiite Sufi Muslims their own Vatican-style state on 27 acres of land in the capital city of Tirana. The project is the brainchild of Baba Mondi, leader of the Sufi Bektashi Order, which has millions of followers, and Albania’s Prime Minister Edi Rama. The purpose of the microstate – which would permit alcohol and allow women to dress as they please – is to promote a tolerant vision of Islam and to combat “the stigma of Muslims.”
12: The worst drought in recent memory is forcing the people of Ecuador into the dark. The government this week announced that nationwide power cuts would last for 12 hours every day, to give a breather to the Andean nation’s parched hydroelectric dams. Will it work? “I can’t predict something that only God knows,” Energy Minister Antonio Goncalves told Reuters.