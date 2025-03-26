Menu Icon
Menu Close Icon

everything is political

Open Search
Search
AI-powered search, human-powered content.
scroll to top arrow or icon

Khartoum falls to the Sudanese Army, but war rages on

​Sudan's army chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan salutes soldiers at the presidential palace in Khartoum, Sudan, on March 26, 2025.

Sudan's army chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan gestures to soldiers inside the presidential palace after the Sudanese army said it had taken control of the building in the capital Khartoum, Sudan, on March 26, 2025.

Sudan Transitional Sovereignty Council/Handout via REUTERS
Writer and Reporter
https://twitter.com/rileymcallanan
https://www.linkedin.com/in/riley-callanan-barnardcollege/
https://www.instagram.com/riley.callanan/

The Sudanese Army says it has captured full control of Khartoum from the Rapid Support Forces, a paramilitary group it has been battling in a brutal civil war for over two years. The army has seized key locations, including the presidential palace and the airport.

Regaining control of the capital marks a major triumph for the army and could provide a strategic advantage in the ongoing conflict.

Since the war began in April 2023, the RSF had held most of Khartoum but has steadily lost ground to the Sudanese Armed Forces in recent months. A military spokesperson confirmed that the army has now secured Manshiya Bridge — the last bridge previously under RSF control — as well as a military camp in Jebel Awliya, the group’s main stronghold in southern Khartoum.

Is this the nail in the coffin for the RSF? Not quite. The war is far from over. Although the RSF is retreating from Khartoum, it still maintains control over nearly all of the Darfur region in western Sudan. Meanwhile, foreign powers continue to supply both sides with weapons, fueling the conflict, while international efforts to broker peace have failed.

civil warkhartoumrapid support forcessudanese armysudan

Latest Videos

Ian Explains

Will the Trump-Musk relationship last?

Leaked Signal chat shows Trump team's mindset
Quick Take

Leaked Signal chat shows Trump team's mindset

Three big shocks facing the global economy - Zanny Minton Beddoes
GZERO World Clips

Three big shocks facing the global economy - Zanny Minton Beddoes

US travel warnings issued by its closest allies
World

US travel warnings issued by its closest allies

Trump is increasingly hostile to Europe, says Zanny Minton Beddoes
GZERO World Clips

Trump is increasingly hostile to Europe, says Zanny Minton Beddoes

What Trump team's war plans leak revealed
Quick Take

What Trump team's war plans leak revealed