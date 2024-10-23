Menu Icon
Menu Close Icon

everything is political

Open Search
EVENTS
Global Stage Events
Join us for more Global Stage events
ABOUT GZERO MEDIA
Blue Circle
Search
AI-powered search, human-powered content.
scroll to top arrow or icon

Miscounts and murder mar Mozambique’s election

​A casket carrying the body of murdered Podemos lawyer Elvino Dias leaves the Paroquia Nossa Senhora do Rosario church during his funeral, in Laulane township, in Maputo, Mozambique, October 23, 2024.

A casket carrying the body of murdered Podemos lawyer Elvino Dias leaves the Paroquia Nossa Senhora do Rosario church during his funeral, in Laulane township, in Maputo, Mozambique, October 23, 2024.

REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

The resource-rich Southern African nation of 35 million is on a knife’s edge this week, awaiting official results of the Oct. 9 presidential and parliamentary elections.

So far, things are not looking good.

Preliminary results show the candidate of the long-ruling Frelimo party in the lead, but EU election observers say there were irregularities in the vote count. Supporters of opposition leader Venancio Mondlane clashed with riot police on the streets of Maputo, the capital, on Monday, after a weekend in which Mondlane’s lawyer and another prominent opposition figure were shot dead in a car. The two men had pledged hours earlier to officially challenge the legitimacy of the election at the constitutional court. Coincidence? Mondlane doesn’t think so: He has blamed the government for the murder.

Frelimo, in power for half a century, has been accused of vote rigging and human rights abuses in the past, and rights groups said the party had clamped down on dissent ahead of the vote.

At stake: Two-thirds of Mozambicans live in extreme poverty, and the country is struggling to eradicate a localized jihadist insurgency that has been blocking expansive natural gas developments. Election-related violence could make things worse on both counts.
mozambique

Today In 60 Seconds

What Sinwar's death means for the war in Gaza

EU Summit focuses on migration crisis

Canada's fight with India over Sikh assassination heats up again

Is an EU-China trade war brewing?

Why Trump-Putin calls are cause for concern

GZEROMEDIA

Subscribe to GZERO's daily newsletter

Latest