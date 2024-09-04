We have updated our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use for Eurasia Group and its affiliates, including GZERO Media, to clarify the types of data we collect, how we collect it, how we use data and with whom we share data. By using our website you consent to our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy, including the transfer of your personal data to the United States from your country of residence, and our use of cookies described in our Cookie Policy.
Report: Biden set to reject US Steel deal
Nippon Steel is playing its hand close to its vest and hasn’t commented on the reports of the deal being blocked. Its nearly $15 billion offer was approved by US Steel shareholders in the spring, and it would be highly unusual for a company from a close ally like Japan to be prohibited from investing in the US.
Shares in US Steel fell by roughly 18% on Wednesday’s news, trading around $29, well under the $55 per share value that Nippon Steel offered in December 2023. The company warned thousands of jobs were at risk in the key — if not downright determinative — swing state of Pennsylvania should the deal fall through. Nonetheless, Democrats are betting that this decision will help them win the state by playing up protectionist bonafides. We’ll see if the theory holds.