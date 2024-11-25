Russia’s escalation sparks NATO anxiety

NATO and Ukraine will hold emergency talks on Tuesday after Russia attacked a military facility near the Ukrainian city of Dnipro with a hypersonic missile last Thursday. The attack came in retaliation for Ukraine striking Russia earlier in the week with US-made ATACMS, after US President Joe Biden greenlit the use of the weapons.

Upping the ante. Russian President Vladimir Putin claims Moscow’s newly developed “Oreshnik” missile is “unstoppable” by western defense systems, travels at 10 times the speed of sound, and that even with conventional warheads, “the massive use of the weapon would be comparable in effect to the use of nuclear weapons.” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky described the use of the Oreshnik as a “clear and severe escalation” in the nearly three-year-old war.