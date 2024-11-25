Menu Icon
Menu Close Icon

everything is political

Open Search
EVENTS
Global Stage Events
Join us for more Global Stage events
ABOUT GZERO MEDIA
Blue Circle
Search
AI-powered search, human-powered content.
scroll to top arrow or icon

Russia’s escalation sparks NATO anxiety

2024-01-10 Vilnius Lithuania. President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky visits Lithuania on Wednesday 10 of January 2024. Lithuanian foreign minister Gabrielius Landsbergis meets Zelensky in airport.No Use Lithuania. No Use Estonia. No Use Latvia.

2024-01-10 Vilnius Lithuania. President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky visits Lithuania on Wednesday 10 of January 2024. Lithuanian foreign minister Gabrielius Landsbergis meets Zelensky in airport.No Use Lithuania. No Use Estonia. No Use Latvia.

BNS/Scanpix via Reuters Connect
Freelance Columnist
https://twitter.com/TashaKheiriddin
https://www.linkedin.com/in/tashakheiriddin/
https://www.instagram.com/tashakheiriddin/?hl=en

NATO and Ukrainewill hold emergency talks on Tuesday after Russia attacked a military facility near the Ukrainian city of Dnipro with a hypersonic missile last Thursday. The attack came in retaliation forUkraine striking Russia earlier in the week with US-made ATACMS, after US President Joe Biden greenlit the use of the weapons.

Upping the ante. Russian President Vladimir Putin claims Moscow’snewly developed “Oreshnik” missile is “unstoppable” by western defense systems, travels at 10 times the speed of sound, and that even with conventional warheads, “the massive use of the weapon would be comparable in effect to the use of nuclear weapons.” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky described the use of the Oreshnikas a “clear and severe escalation” in the nearly three-year-old war.

But it also represents a new threat to continental Europe. Poland’s Prime Minister Donald Tusk expressed concern. “The war in the east is entering a decisive phase, we feel that the unknown is approaching,” he said, whileHungary’s Prime Minister Viktor Orbána long-standing pal to Putin — said Russia’s threat of additional strikes should be taken seriously and warned “there will be consequences.” We’ll be watching how NATO leaders balance bolstering Ukraine’s defenses with increasing its offensive capability, given how Putin reacted to long-range strikes.
russianatohypersonic missileescalationwarukraine

Latest Videos

GZERO World Clips

Trump 2.0 cabinet picks: "Loyalty is the currency of the moment"

How will Trump 2.0 impact AI?
GZERO AI Video

How will Trump 2.0 impact AI?

Putin's strategy in Ukraine ahead of Trump's return
Quick Take

Putin's strategy in Ukraine ahead of Trump's return

Trump foreign policy in a MAGA, MAGA world
GZERO World with Ian Bremmer

Trump foreign policy in a MAGA, MAGA world

How Trump forced Europe's hand on Ukraine
Ian Explains

How Trump forced Europe's hand on Ukraine

What Trump’s cabinet picks reveal so far
US Politics

What Trump’s cabinet picks reveal so far