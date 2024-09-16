Menu Icon
Menu Close Icon

everything is political

Open Search
EVENTS
Global Stage Events
Join us for more Global Stage events
ABOUT GZERO MEDIA
Blue Circle
Search
AI-powered search, human-powered content.
scroll to top arrow or icon

Starmer asks Meloni for a lesson on curbing illegal migration

​UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer meeting with Italy’s Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni.

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer meeting with Italy’s Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni.

REUTERS/Phil Noble/Pool
UK Prime Minister Keir Starmermet with Italy’s Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni on Monday to learn how her hard-line tactics against irregular immigration could help him deliver his election promise to “smash the gangs” driving irregular migration to the UK. The meetings came after eight migrants died crossing the English Channel on Sunday, and on the heels of disinformation-fueled anti-immigrant riots in August.

Starmer is interested in how Meloni cut irregular sea crossings to Italy by 60% over the past year, and in the so-called “Rome Process” she adopted last year when she forged deals with North African countries like Tunisia and Libya to tackle people-smuggling gangs, intercept departing boats, and return migrants. Starmer pledged £4 million to support the Rome Process. He also said he was open to following Italy’s lead on processing asylum claims offshore — a project Meloni is struggling to get off the ground in Albania but one that has generated the interest of leaders across Europe, including in Brussels.

The meeting shows how Starmer has changed his tune on immigration since campaigning against Rishi Sunak’s plan to deport illegal migrants to Rwanda. It also signals how Europe's shift to the right on immigration has positioned Meloni’s tactics – once considered fringe – in the mainstream.

giorgia melonimigrationimmigrationuk immigration policykier starmer

Today In 60 Seconds

Ukraine frustrated by delay on long-range weapons

Trump-Harris debate: What to expect

Why Egypt and Turkey finally resumed relations

Starmer pursues EU alliances to soften Brexit blow

Defining Kamala Harris at DNC 2024

GZEROMEDIA

Subscribe to GZERO's daily newsletter

Latest