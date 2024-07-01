Menu Icon
everything is political

Supreme Court: Trump gets some immunity

a large white building with columns with United States Supreme Court Building in the background
Photo by Fine Photographics on Unsplash

The Supreme Court ruled on Monday that Donald Trump is entitled to some level of immunity from prosecution. The 6-3 decision fell along party lines and will likely delay the charges brought against the former president in Washington, DC, for allegedly plotting to overthrow the 2020 election.

Trump had contended that he was entitled to absolute immunity from the three conspiracy charges and one count of obstructing an official proceeding brought by special counsel Jack Smith. Lower courts rejected the claim, but SCOTUS has ordered them to reassess whether Trump’s alleged action on Jan. 6 “qualifies as official or unofficial,” with the understanding that he would be immune from prosecution for official actions carried out as president.

Trump has prevailed in the court this session. Even before the rulings, the high court’s decision to take up the immunity case worked into Trump’s strategy to delay his prosecution until after the November election.

The court also heard two other Trump-related cases this term concerning Jan. 6. The first, an attempt to bar Trump from the ballot in Colorado under Section 3 of the 14th Amendment, was unanimously rejected in March. The second case limited the use of a federal obstruction law to prosecute rioters who stormed the Capitol, and it will also affect Trump’s DC indictment because two of the four charges against Trump are based on that law.

It comes after a wave of consequential rulings on Friday. Potentially the most impactful, but least flashy, was the Chevron decision, which limits the power of federal agencies and undermines the basis for upholding thousands of regulations by dozens of federal agencies.
