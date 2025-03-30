Trump warns he’ll bomb Iran over lack of nuclear deal

On Sunday, US President Donald Trump issued a stark warning to Iran, threatening to bomb the country and impose secondary tariffs if Tehran fails to reach a new agreement on its nuclear program. In a telephone interview with NBC News, Trump stated, “If they don’t make a deal, there will be bombing. It will be bombing the likes of which they have never seen before.”

Trump’s threat follows Iran’s rejection of direct negotiations with Washington, which the US President had offered in a letter sent to Tehran on March 12. On Sunday, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian stated, “We responded to the US president’s letter via Oman and rejected the option of direct talks, but we are open to indirect negotiations.”