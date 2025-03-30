Menu Icon
Trump warns he’ll bomb Iran over lack of nuclear deal

​People walk by as a painter repaints an anti-US mural in Tehran, Iran, on Saturday, March 29, 2025.

People walk by as a painter repaints an anti-US mural in Tehran, Iran, on Saturday, March 29, 2025.

Majid Asgaripour/WANA via Reuters
On Sunday, US President Donald Trump issued a stark warning to Iran, threatening to bomb the country and impose secondary tariffs if Tehran fails to reach a new agreement on its nuclear program. In a telephone interview with NBC News, Trump stated, “If they don’t make a deal, there will be bombing. It will be bombing the likes of which they have never seen before.”

Trump’s threat follows Iran’s rejection of direct negotiations with Washington, which the US President had offered in a letter sent to Tehran on March 12. On Sunday, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian stated, “We responded to the US president’s letter via Oman and rejected the option of direct talks, but we are open to indirect negotiations.”

What’s Trump’s goal? The US administration’s renewed “maximum pressure” campaign seeks to curb Iran’s nuclear ambitions and regional influence through economic damage, and it has sent the rial tumbling. Iran maintains that its nuclear program is solely for civilian purposes, something the US rejects, and a recent report from the International Atomic Energy Agency found that Iran has ramped up its manufacturing of near weapons-grade uranium.
