Menu Icon
Menu Close Icon

everything is political

EVENTS
Global Stage Events
Join us for more Global Stage events
ABOUT GZERO MEDIA
Blue Circle
scroll to top arrow or icon

What to expect from first Harris-Walz interview

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz (D) and Vice President Kamala Harris seen at a Harris/Walz campaign event at the Liacouras Center at Temple University in Philadelphia.

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz (D) and Vice President Kamala Harris seen at a Harris/Walz campaign event at the Liacouras Center at Temple University in Philadelphia.

SOPA Images

Vice President Kamala Harris and Gov. Tim Walz will tape their first joint interview since their ticket was announced on Thursday with CNN’s Dana Bash. The sit-down will air later that night at 9 p.m. ET.

Harris will face questions about how her policy has evolved and pivoted from when she ran in 2019 – like backtracking on a fracking and offshore drilling ban and support for single-payer health care – and how her approach differs from President Joe Biden.

Harris holding her first official interview since Biden dropped out is notable – and doing it with Walz signals that she is presenting them as a package deal while continuing to introduce him to a national audience. It also occurs in the middle of their bus tour through Georgia, where Harris hopes her running mate’s Minnesota charm can appeal to the swing state’s rural voters.

Donald Trump has been critical that Harris has gone over a month as the Democrats’ nominee without facing the scrutiny of a sit-down interview. Now, his team says Harris is cherrypicking a sympathetic journalist and “incapable” of doing it live or without Walz.

Harris, meanwhile, is trying to keep up the momentum from last week’s Democratic National Convention in the run-up to her first presidential debate. We’ll be watching to see how she responds to scrutiny of her policies, and Trump’s team will likely be looking for ways to attack Harris when they meet on the debate stage on Sept. 10.
tim walzkamala harris

Today In 60 Seconds

Defining Kamala Harris at DNC 2024

Ukraine's Kursk invasion complicates Putin's war efforts

DNC unites around 3 key themes

Why Project 2025 is getting so much attention at the DNC

DNC Night 2: Obama set to rally support for Harris

GZEROMEDIA

Subscribe to GZERO's daily newsletter

Latest