Power play or olive branch? Trump invites Xi to inauguration

US President-elect Donald Trump has extended an unprecedented invitation to Chinese President Xi Jinping to attend his inauguration in Washington, DC, on Jan. 20, 2025. Historically, foreign nations have been represented by ambassadors. Inauguration records dating back to 1874 show that heads of state have never been present at a US transfer-of-power ceremony.

Will Xi go? Trump’s incoming press secretary, Karoline Leavitt, confirmed that Xi received his invitation shortly after the November election, and that Trump sought an “open dialogue” with both allies and adversaries. Beijing has not said whether they will accept: A visit by Xi could play poorly in China if it is seen as “kissing the ring,” particularly as Trump threatens to impose high tariffs on Chinese goods.