Power play or olive branch? Trump invites Xi to inauguration

US President-elect Donald Trump has extended an unprecedentedinvitation to Chinese President Xi Jinping to attend his inauguration in Washington, DC, on Jan. 20, 2025. Historically, foreign nations have been represented by ambassadors. Inauguration records datingback to 1874 show that heads of state have never been present at a US transfer-of-power ceremony.
Will Xi go? Trump’s incoming press secretary, Karoline Leavitt, confirmed that Xi received his invitation shortly after the November election, and that Trump sought an“open dialogue” with both allies and adversaries. Beijing has not said whether they will accept: A visit by Xi could play poorly in China if it is seen as “kissing the ring,” particularly as Trump threatens to impose high tariffs on Chinese goods.Who else is invited? Other foreign leaders have reportedly been invited, including Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán, who sources say is “still considering” his attendance. Russian President Vladimir Putinhas not been invited, according to the Kremlin (mind you, the ICC arrest warrant would probably make him think twice anyway). Trump has also been busy meeting with heads of government, including those of Canada, Ukraine, France, and Argentina, in the lead-up to his return to power. We’re watching to see whether any of those leaders receives an invite – and if any chooses to show up.