Vote for Puppet Regime in the Webby Awards!

We are thrilled to announce that our one and only Puppet Regime series has been nominated for a Webby Award in the Social & Games - Comedy Category! Our puppet parody videos made it to the top 11% of over 13,000 projects entered in this year's 30th Annual Webby Awards, and we are in the running both for the Webby Award (selected by the Academy), and The Webby People's Voice Award (voted on by the online public)!

Help us win! Vote for us by April 16th at midnight at: https://wbby.co/58950N

In addition, we are very proud to share that our "Ian Explains" video series, featuring Ian Bremmer's opening monologue from our GZERO World television show, was named an Honoree in the Social & Games - News & Politics Category: https://wbby.co/58979H