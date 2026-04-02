Skip to content
Search
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Announcements

Vote for Puppet Regime in the Webby Awards!

We are a Webby Nominee | The Webby Awards | Vote for Us | Voting open until Thursday, April 16th | Puppet Regime puppets shown
GZERO Staff
By GZERO StaffApril 02, 2026
GZERO Staff

GZERO Media editorial team

See Full Bio

We are thrilled to announce that our one and only Puppet Regime series has been nominated for a Webby Award in the Social & Games - Comedy Category! Our puppet parody videos made it to the top 11% of over 13,000 projects entered in this year's 30th Annual Webby Awards, and we are in the running both for the Webby Award (selected by the Academy), and The Webby People's Voice Award (voted on by the online public)!

Help us win! Vote for us by April 16th at midnight at: https://wbby.co/58950N

In addition, we are very proud to share that our "Ian Explains" video series, featuring Ian Bremmer's opening monologue from our GZERO World television show, was named an Honoree in the Social & Games - News & Politics Category: https://wbby.co/58979H

puppet regimewebby awardsian explains

Latest Videos

Trump and Putin demand your voteplay icon
Puppet Regime

Trump and Putin demand your vote

How the Iran war is affecting Europe’s economy
GZERO Europe

How the Iran war is affecting Europe’s economy

China and Pakistan push five-point peace plan for Middle East
ask ian

China and Pakistan push five-point peace plan for Middle East

The strategy gap in the Iran war
Ian Explains

The strategy gap in the Iran war

Is Trump losing control of the Iran war?
Middle East

Is Trump losing control of the Iran war?

Rahm Emanuel on how the Democrats could blow it in 2028
GZERO World Clips

Rahm Emanuel on how the Democrats could blow it in 2028

More For You

Watch today's livestream: the Top Risks of 2026 with Ian Bremmer

The Top Risks of 2026 | Ian bremmer & Eurasia Group | A GZERO Media Live Event | Monday, January 5 | 12 pm | gzeromedia.com/toprisks
hat are the 10 most pressing global threats facing the world in 2026? Today - Monday, January 5 - at 12 pm ET, join us for a livestream discussion with Ian Bremmer and global experts to discuss the Top Risks of 2026 report from Eurasia Group. This report will mark 20 years of Ian Bremmer’s annual forecast of the political risks that are most [...]

Watch Ian Bremmer's 2025 State of the World speech

LIVE EVENT | State of the World with Ian Bremmer | Monday, October 20 | 8:30pm ET / (Tues) 9:30 am JST | gzeromedia.com/stateoftheworld | Eurasia Group | GZERO
Add to CalendarLive from Tokyo, Ian Bremmer delivered his annual ‘State of the World’ speech, sharing his takeaways on 2025’s biggest geopolitical shifts—and what’s coming next.Watch live on our website at: https://www.gzeromedia.com/stateoftheworldMonday, October 20, 2025 @ 8:30 PM ET | 9:30 AM (Tuesday) JSTOr watch on your preferred social media [...]

GZERO Media scores 7 Telly Awards!

GZERO Media logo | Images of 7 Telly Award statuettes and GZERO's winning entires | The Telly Awards logo
Allow us, for a moment, to shed our customary gzerovian modesty as we announce that we’ve just won not one, not two, but three Telly Awards for our video content. The jury awarded a bronze for general history to the GZERO World episode “The Autocrat’s Curse,” a silver for general political commentary to the episode “Putin’s Europe Problem,” and a [...]

Watch our livestream: The Top Risks of 2025

The Top Risks of 2025 with Ian Bremmer & Eurasia Group | Monday, January 6, 2025 | 12:00 PM ET | https://www.gzeromedia.com/toprisks
WATCH: What's the world's #1 concern for the year ahead? Watch today's livestream with Ian Bremmer and global experts to discuss the Top Risks of 2025 report from Eurasia Group. The much-anticipated annual forecast of the ten biggest geopolitical risks to watch in 2025 has been released this morning. Evan Solomon, GZERO Media's publisher, will [...]