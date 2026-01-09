Skip to content
You vs. the News: A Weekly News Quiz - January 9, 2026

GZERO Daily
January 09, 2026
Think you know what's going on around the world? Here's your chance to prove it.

This week, Netflix pulled 27 episodes of a show over a map dispute. Which show is it?

  • A) Emily in Paris
  • B) Shine on Me
  • C) The Diplomat

Take the quiz to see if you guessed correctly!

