You vs. the News: A Weekly News Quiz - January 9, 2026

<section><h2>GZERO's End-of-Year Mega Quiz, December 29, 2023</h2><p><p dir="ltr">Have you been paying attention this year and think you know your way around geopolitics? Here's your chance to prove it. We revisit GZERO quiz questions from each month in this mega quiz. Let us know how you do.<br/></p></p></section><section><h2><p dir="ltr">Back in January 2023, when Berlin finally agreed to send tanks to Ukraine, Russian TV barker Vladimir Solovyov called the Germans what?</p><rid-attribution image="image"><br/></rid-attribution></h2></section><section><h3><p>In February 2023, what did a South Korean court recognize for the first time this week?</p></h3></section><section><h3><p dir="ltr">Water covers 70% of the Earth’s surface, but how much of our food supply comes from beneath the waves?</p></h3></section><section><h3><p dir="ltr">Last April, we asked you about cannabis seizures by American authorities at the US-Canada border. How much had they increased since Ottawa legalized marijuana in 2018? </p><rid-attribution image="image"></rid-attribution></h3></section><section><h3><p dir="ltr">In May, Jordan launched airstrikes into Syria, killing Merhi al-Ramthan, a man that Jordanian officials say is a kingpin in the trade of a highly addictive amphetamine similar to speed which has spread like wildfire across the Middle East. The drug is called ...</p><rid-attribution image="image"></rid-attribution></h3></section><section><h3><p dir="ltr">In June, which dormant disease was identified in the US for the first time in 20 years?</p><rid-attribution image="image"></rid-attribution><rid-attribution image="image"></rid-attribution></h3></section><section><h3><p dir="ltr">What did we learn in July that we'll soon be able to do in Paris, France, for the first time in 100 years?</p><rid-attribution image="image"></rid-attribution></h3></section><section><h3><p dir="ltr">During a visit to Beijing last summer, US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen reportedly ate a magic mushroom-based dish known by the hallucinogenic-sounding name Jian shou qing. In English, that translates as …</p><rid-attribution image="image"></rid-attribution></h3></section><section><h3>In early September, we learned that a Russian helicopter pilot got a $500,000 reward for doing what?</h3></section><section><h3><p dir="ltr">In October, Argentina's then-presidential frontrunner Javier Milei (he's now president) was touting some unusual policy ideas. Which of the following was NOT one of his proposals?</p></h3></section><section><h3><p dir="ltr">New York Mayor Eric Adams, we learned in November, was embroiled in a campaign finance investigation centering on potential improper influence from which country? </p><rid-attribution image="image"></rid-attribution></h3></section><section><h3><p dir="ltr">What country left China’s Belt and Road initiative this week? </p></h3></section><section><h2></h2><p>Thanks for playing. Better luck next time.</p></section><section><h3></h3><p>Score! Well done!</p></section>