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How can AI improve everyday life for citizens?

March 28, 2026
 GZERO Staff
How can AI improve everyday life for citizens? play icon

How can artificial intelligence improve everyday life for citizens?

Speaking at the United Nations, Parvathaneni Harish highlighted India’s approach to digital public infrastructure. “Today in India, the cost of access to internet is the lowest in the world… and data usage per capita is one of the highest,” he said.

Harish explained how government initiatives have transformed citizen engagement and formalized parts of the economy. He says AI now acts as a “force multiplier” for these systems, with case studies illustrating the impact: early detection of retinopathy through a simple eye photograph expands healthcare access, while AI monitoring of forest fires in the Himalayas helps protect communities and natural resources.

“The focus is on what it means for common folks,” Harish explained, emphasizing AI’s potential to improve daily life rather than just powering frontier technologies.

Harish shared these insights in a panel conversation titled “The AI Divide: From Warning to Action,” filmed at UN headquarters in New York. The conversation is part of GZERO Media’s Global Stage series, in partnership with Microsoft, which brings together global leaders to discuss the geopolitical and technological trends shaping our world.

ai artificial intelligence digital infrastucture global stage india internet access parvathaneni harish

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Live premiere from the United Nations | Global Stage | “The AI Divide: From Warning to Action" | Wednesday, March 25th at 12pm ET | gzeromedia.com/globalstage | Global Stage GZERO Microsoft

Watch today's Global Stage live premiere from the UN on 'The AI Divide'

Watch a recording of today's live premiere of our Global Stage panel, “The AI Divide: From Warning to Action,” where we convened a panel of experts and policymakers at the United Nations to discuss AI equity and responsible deployment.

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