Preparing the workforce for AI
How will artificial intelligence reshape the global workforce, and who will be ready for it?
Speaking at the United Nations, Doreen Bogdan-Martin said the rapid growth of AI will transform jobs worldwide, making large-scale workforce training essential. “We’ve seen estimates that 170 million new jobs will be created; maybe 90 million jobs will be lost,” she said. “So how do we ensure that we’re prepared?”
Bogdan-Martin pointed to the AI Skills Coalition, launched by the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) and partners including Microsoft, which now includes about 70 organizations offering AI training programs. She stressed that preparing workers requires coordinated action: “When it comes to skilling, we need comprehensive approaches, and we do need government leadership.”
Bogdan-Martin highlighted national initiatives in countries including Rwanda and the UAE, arguing that education systems must begin teaching AI skills from an early age.
Bogdan-Martin shared these insights in a panel conversation titled “The AI Divide: From Warning to Action,” filmed at UN headquarters in New York. The conversation is part of GZERO Media’s Global Stage series, in partnership with Microsoft, which brings together global leaders to discuss the geopolitical and technological trends shaping our world.