Protect the watchdogs: Journalism, justice, & accountability

September 30, 2025
GZERO Staff
Protect the watchdogs: Journalism, justice, & accountabilityplay icon

Journalists are often the whistleblowers exposing high-level corruption.

UNODC’s Delphine Schantz explains why we must engage and protect reporters, equip them with investigative tools, and strengthen criminal justice systems so accountability isn’t optional.

Excerpt from a Global Stage livestream at UN HQ on the International Day of Democracy at the 80th UN General Assembly.

Watch more of GZERO Media’s Global Stage series, sponsored by Microsoft, from the 80th Session of the United Nations General Assembly here: gzeromedia.com/globalstage

