September 30, 2025
Protect the watchdogs: Journalism, justice, & accountability
Journalists are often the whistleblowers exposing high-level corruption.
UNODC’s Delphine Schantz explains why we must engage and protect reporters, equip them with investigative tools, and strengthen criminal justice systems so accountability isn’t optional.
Excerpt from a Global Stage livestream at UN HQ on the International Day of Democracy at the 80th UN General Assembly.
