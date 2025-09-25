Thursday at 5 pm ET: Live from the UN: Rethink, Reset, Deliver Better with Data & AI
Join us live from United Nations headquarters Thursday at 5:30 pm ET! Global leaders, policymakers, technologists, and frontline partners will convene for a UN-hosted live event during the General Assembly High-level Week. The event will examine how smarter use of data and technology, supported by renewed coherence and efficiency, can unlock new solutions to global challenges. This livestream event is produced in partnership between the Complex Risk Analytics Fund, or CRAF’d, and GZERO Media’s Global Stage series. Watch live at https://www.gzeromedia.com/unglobalstage.
Tony Maciulis, GZERO Media's global chief content officer, will moderate a discussion with an expert panel:
- Guy Ryder, Under-Secretary-General for Policy, United Nations
- Tom Fletcher, Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs & Emergency Relief Coordinator, OCHA, United Nations
- Ugochi Daniels, Deputy Director General of UN Migration
- Dr. Comfort Ero, President & CEO, International Crisis Group
- Gunn Jorid Roset, Director General, Norad
- Dr. Ahmed Ogwell, President & CEO, VillageReach
The panel will cover key themes of this year's UN General Assembly, including:
- UN80 and the Humanitarian Compact: How a renewed multilateral system can link humanitarian response with sustainable development
- Data, analytics, and AI for crisis action: How emerging technologies can help anticipate risks, unlock funding, and strengthen delivery on the ground
- From data to development: How investments in data and digital public goods can power both immediate response and long-term resilience