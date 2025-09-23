Menu Icon
The AI divide: Who gets left behind?

September 23, 2025
GZERO Staff
The AI divide: Who gets left behind?play icon

Almost 4 billion people lack the infrastructure to participate in the AI revolution. Can business and policy leaders ensure technology narrows, not widens, the global gap?

Vice chair and President of Microsoft, Brad Smith says, "AI will either help close the great divide economically in the world, or it will make it wider." With billions lacking power, internet, and digital literacy, the stakes are high.

Smith argues that only bold partnerships between governments and companies can ensure AI lifts everyone.

Watch more Global Stage coverage from the 80th Session of the United Nations General Assembly here: gzeromedia.com/globalstage

More from Global Stage

Can we use AI to secure the world's digital future?play icon

Can we use AI to secure the world's digital future?

How do we ensure AI is safe, available to everyone, and enhancing productivity? It’s a big topic at this year’s UN General Assembly. That’s why GZERO’s Global Stage livestream brought together leading experts at the heart of the action for “Live from the United Nations: Securing our Digital Future,” an event produced in partnership between the Complex Risk Analytics Fund, or CRAF’d, and GZERO Media’s Global Stage series, sponsored by Microsoft.

Is the Europe-US rift leaving us all vulnerable?play icon

Is the Europe-US rift leaving us all vulnerable?

As the tense and politically charged 2025 Munich Security Conference draws to a close, GZERO’s Global Stage series presents a conversation about strained relationships between the US and Europe, Ukraine's path ahead, and rising threats in cyberspace.

Global Stage live from the 80th UN General Assembly | Tuesday, September 23 11:30 AM ET | gzeromedia.com/globalstage

Watch: Global Stage live from the 80th UN General Assembly

Watch a replay of today's livestream: On the 80th anniversary of the United Nations, our panel of global experts will discuss the future of global cooperation and governance in the age of AI. Our livestream discussion, "Global Stage: Live from the 80th UN General Assembly" examines these key issues, live from the sidelines of UN headquarters on the first day of high-level General Debate. Watch live at gzeromedia.com/globalstage

The UN at 80: Can multilateralism survive AI, war, and fragmentation?play icon

The UN at 80: Can multilateralism survive AI, war, and fragmentation?

A world beset by war, widening inequality, climate stress, and runaway AI demands institutions that can still deliver. In a Global Stage conversation recorded live on the sidelines of the 80th United Nations General Assembly, moderated by journalist Julia Chatterley, our expert panel probes whether multilateralism can adapt amid crisis and competition.

The UN at 80: Reform, cuts & the future of multilateralismplay icon

The UN at 80: Reform, cuts & the future of multilateralism

The United Nations is marking its 80th anniversary under intense pressure: shrinking resources, deep geopolitical divisions, and global challenges left unresolved. UN Under-Secretary-General Guy Ryder joins GZERO Media’s Tony Maciulis from the sidelines of the 2025 UN General Assembly to discuss the UN80 initiative, which aims to streamline mandates, cut costs, and restore public trust.

AI for the entrepreneurplay icon

AI for the entrepreneur

At the 2025 AI for Good Summit in Geneva, GZERO’s Tony Maciulis sat down with AI educator and content creator Natalie Choprasert, whose mission is to make artificial intelligence more accessible to everyday business owners.

AI & Society

How AI for Good is tackling the digital divide

How AI for Good is tackling the digital divide

Using AI to diagnose patients with a smartphone but no healthcare access

Using AI to diagnose patients with a smartphone but no healthcare access

AI can only help people who can access electricity and internet

AI can only help people who can access electricity and internet

AI trends in 2025 that drive progress on global goals

AI trends in 2025 that drive progress on global goals

