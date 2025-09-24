September 24, 2025
Global trade is experiencing a tectonic shift, says UNCTAD's Rebeca Grynspan
The Trump administration’s tariffs have added uncertainty and complexity to global trade, particularly burdening emerging and developing economies.
UNCTAD Secretary-General Rebeca Grynspan calls this a “tectonic shift in the trade regime,” noting that negotiations have replaced a potential tariff war.
She warns that vulnerable countries are being hit hardest often facing higher tariffs than major US trading partners despite posing little threat. Grynspan urges the US government to reconsider these trade measures to avoid devastating impacts.
