Menu Icon
Menu Close Icon

everything is political

Open Search
Puppet Regime is up for a Webby Award!   VOTE HERE
Search
AI-powered search, human-powered content.

Trending Now

scroll to top arrow or icon
World Bank & IMF MeetingsMunich Security ConferenceWorld Economic ForumEventsInterviewsPodcastsAbout

How to prepare the global economy for the age of AI

April 15, 2026
GZERO Staff
How to prepare the global economy for the age of AIplay icon

At the 2026 World Bank/IMF Spring Meetings, GZERO’s Tony Maciulis asked what it will take to prepare economies for the age of AI and how quickly it needs to happen. Microsoft’s Vickie Robinson was direct: “Yesterday.” But beyond urgency, she laid out what readiness actually requires: coordinated action across governments, development finance institutions, and the private sector, starting with clear policy signals that unlock investment at scale.

A major constraint, she noted, is cost. For AI to reach more people, regulators and industry must work together to reduce friction across the ecosystem, from devices and data to energy and connectivity. Without that, access risks remaining out of reach for much of the world. “Success is crossing that threshold,” Robinson said, emphasizing that progress depends on moving from connectivity to meaningful adoption.

This conversation is presented by GZERO Media in partnership with Microsoft. The Global Stage series convenes global leaders for critical conversations on the geopolitical forces reshaping our world.

aidataglobal stagevickie robinsonenergyglobal economyworld bankimf world bank spring meetings

More from Global Stage

Can we use AI to secure the world's digital future?play icon

Can we use AI to secure the world's digital future?

How do we ensure AI is safe, available to everyone, and enhancing productivity? It’s a big topic at this year’s UN General Assembly. That’s why GZERO’s Global Stage livestream brought together leading experts at the heart of the action for “Live from the United Nations: Securing our Digital Future,” an event produced in partnership between the Complex Risk Analytics Fund, or CRAF’d, and GZERO Media’s Global Stage series, sponsored by Microsoft.

Is the Europe-US rift leaving us all vulnerable?play icon

Is the Europe-US rift leaving us all vulnerable?

As the tense and politically charged 2025 Munich Security Conference draws to a close, GZERO’s Global Stage series presents a conversation about strained relationships between the US and Europe, Ukraine's path ahead, and rising threats in cyberspace.

A full-stack approach to AIplay icon

A full-stack approach to AI

At the 2026 World Bank/IMF Spring Meetings, GZERO’s Tony Maciulis spoke with Microsoft’s Vickie Robinson and the World Bank Group’s German Cufré on why AI readiness depends on closing the digital access gap.

Gender gap in AI job displacementplay icon

Gender gap in AI job displacement

Who benefits from AI and who is left behind? Speaking at the United Nations, Sarah Steinberg highlighted the disproportionate impact of AI on women in the workforce. One in three women works in a job "likely to be disrupted or significantly changed by AI compared to one in four men globally,” Steinberg said. At the same time, women account for only a third of those building AI skills, creating a skills gap that could limit access to emerging jobs.

How can AI improve everyday life for citizens?play icon

How can AI improve everyday life for citizens?

How can artificial intelligence improve everyday life for citizens? Speaking at the United Nations, Parvathaneni Harish highlighted India’s approach to digital public infrastructure. “Today in India, the cost of access to internet is the lowest in the world… and data usage per capita is one of the highest,” he said.

Preparing the workforce for AIplay icon

Preparing the workforce for AI

How will artificial intelligence reshape the global workforce, and who will be ready for it? Speaking at the United Nations, Doreen Bogdan-Martin said the rapid growth of AI will transform jobs worldwide, making large-scale workforce training essential. “We’ve seen estimates that 170 million new jobs will be created; maybe 90 million jobs will be lost,” she said. “So how do we ensure that we’re prepared?”

AI & Society

Jacinda Ardern and Lisa Monaco on cybersecurity, AI, and protecting democracy

Jacinda Ardern and Lisa Monaco on cybersecurity, AI, and protecting democracy

Every job will be reshaped by AI, says World Bank’s Christine Qiang

Every job will be reshaped by AI, says World Bank’s Christine Qiang

How can data and AI transform humanitarian action?

How can data and AI transform humanitarian action?

How AI for Good is tackling the digital divide

How AI for Good is tackling the digital divide

GZEROMEDIA

Subscribe to GZERO's daily newsletter

About UsCareers PressContact Us Privacy PolicyTerms of Use
© 2025 GZERO Media. All Rights Reserved | A Eurasia Group company.
gzeromedia.com
GZERO Media logoMicrosoft logo