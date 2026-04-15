How to prepare the global economy for the age of AI
At the 2026 World Bank/IMF Spring Meetings, GZERO’s Tony Maciulis asked what it will take to prepare economies for the age of AI and how quickly it needs to happen. Microsoft’s Vickie Robinson was direct: “Yesterday.” But beyond urgency, she laid out what readiness actually requires: coordinated action across governments, development finance institutions, and the private sector, starting with clear policy signals that unlock investment at scale.
A major constraint, she noted, is cost. For AI to reach more people, regulators and industry must work together to reduce friction across the ecosystem, from devices and data to energy and connectivity. Without that, access risks remaining out of reach for much of the world. “Success is crossing that threshold,” Robinson said, emphasizing that progress depends on moving from connectivity to meaningful adoption.
This conversation is presented by GZERO Media in partnership with Microsoft. The Global Stage series convenes global leaders for critical conversations on the geopolitical forces reshaping our world.