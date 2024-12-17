AI companies splash the cash around for Trump’s inauguration fund

Sam Altman is a longtime Democratic donor, but now he’s sending $1 million to Donald Trump’s inauguration fund. Altman, the cofounder and CEO of OpenAI, followed Amazon and Meta, which each donated $1 million too. Altman said, “President Trump will lead our country into the age of AI, and I am eager to support his efforts to ensure America stays ahead,” Altman wrote in a statement.
The AI search engine Perplexity joined in the donation spree, offering $1 million of its own money to the president-elect. Chief Business Officer Dmitry Shevelenko said he wants the company to “be a good partner to the administration.” Tech companies have made major donations in the past to presidential inaugural committees, but never in such a unanimous way. Plus, it’s a stark difference from 2021, when Joe Bidenreportedly did not accept donations from tech companies.With these donations, tech companies are playing nice with Trump, who has been openly hostile to the industry in the past. Altman and Co. want Trump to know that they’re ready to embrace him if he embraces artificial intelligence. Not only are pricey federal contracts up for grabs, but — most importantly — AI companies desperately want to avoid stringent regulation, even if they sometimes say otherwise.