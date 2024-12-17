AI companies splash the cash around for Trump’s inauguration fund

Sam Altman is a longtime Democratic donor, but now he’s sending $1 million to Donald Trump’s inauguration fund. Altman, the cofounder and CEO of OpenAI, followed Amazon and Meta, which each donated $1 million too. Altman said, “President Trump will lead our country into the age of AI, and I am eager to support his efforts to ensure America stays ahead,” Altman wrote in a statement.

The AI search engine Perplexity joined in the donation spree, offering $1 million of its own money to the president-elect. Chief Business Officer Dmitry Shevelenko said he wants the company to “be a good partner to the administration.” Tech companies have made major donations in the past to presidential inaugural committees, but never in such a unanimous way. Plus, it’s a stark difference from 2021, when Joe Biden reportedly did not accept donations from tech companies.