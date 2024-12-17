Menu Icon
Menu Close Icon

everything is political

Open Search
EVENTS
Global Stage Events
Join us for more Global Stage events
ABOUT GZERO MEDIA
Blue Circle
Search
AI-powered search, human-powered content.
scroll to top arrow or icon

AI companies splash the cash around for Trump’s inauguration fund

​U.S. President-elect Donald Trump looks on as he delivers remarks at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida, U.S., December 16, 2024.

U.S. President-elect Donald Trump looks on as he delivers remarks at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida, U.S., December 16, 2024.

REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Contributing Writer
https://x.com/ScottNover
https://www.linkedin.com/in/scottnover/

Sam Altman is a longtime Democratic donor, but now he’s sending $1 million to Donald Trump’s inauguration fund. Altman, the cofounder and CEO of OpenAI, followed Amazon and Meta, which each donated $1 million too. Altman said, “President Trump will lead our country into the age of AI, and I am eager to support his efforts to ensure America stays ahead,” Altman wrote in a statement.

The AI search engine Perplexity joined in the donation spree, offering $1 million of its own money to the president-elect. Chief Business Officer Dmitry Shevelenko said he wants the company to “be a good partner to the administration.” Tech companies have made major donations in the past to presidential inaugural committees, but never in such a unanimous way. Plus, it’s a stark difference from 2021, when Joe Bidenreportedly did not accept donations from tech companies.

With these donations, tech companies are playing nice with Trump, who has been openly hostile to the industry in the past. Altman and Co. want Trump to know that they’re ready to embrace him if he embraces artificial intelligence. Not only are pricey federal contracts up for grabs, but — most importantly — AI companies desperately want to avoid stringent regulation, even if they sometimes say otherwise.
artificial intelligencetrumpaltmanopenaibidenamazonmetainaugurationdonationsai

Latest Videos

World

Ukraine kills top Russian general: What it means for the war

Israeli strikes put ancient Roman ruins of Baalbek at risk
GZERO Reports

Israeli strikes put ancient Roman ruins of Baalbek at risk

Trump can't "stay out" of Syria entirely, says Kim Ghattas
GZERO World Clips

Trump can't "stay out" of Syria entirely, says Kim Ghattas

What's next for South Korea after President Yoon's impeachment?
Quick Take

What's next for South Korea after President Yoon's impeachment?

Russia and Iran just lost their "crown jewel" in the Middle East - Kim Ghattas
GZERO World Clips

Russia and Iran just lost their "crown jewel" in the Middle East - Kim Ghattas

Syria after Assad
GZERO World with Ian Bremmer

Syria after Assad