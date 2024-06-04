NEWSAnalysisWhat We're Watchingby ian bremmerGZERO NorthGZERO AIThe Graphic TruthElection WatchGames
AMD’s big plans
June 04, 2024
(Jameson Wu/EYEPRESS)
AMD has big plans to challenge Nvidia’s dominance in the AI chip market. At a trade show in Taipei on June 3, AMD unveiled its MI325X accelerator chip, which will be available by the fourth quarter of the year. It also stated plans to launch two additional chips, one in 2025 and one in 2026.Nvidia dominates the chip market with about 70% market share, but AMD along with Intel and other chipmakers, want to make a dent in their rival’s sales. Meanwhile, reports suggest that Meta and Google are building their own chips while OpenAI chief Sam Altman is trying to raise money for a chip venture of his own.