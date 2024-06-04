Menu Icon
Menu Close Icon

everything is political

EVENTS
Global Stage Events
Join us for more Global Stage events
ABOUT GZERO MEDIA
Blue Circle
scroll to top arrow or icon

AMD’s big plans

AMD chairman and CEO Lisa Su delivers the first AI keynote speech in Computex in Taipei on June 3, 2024.

AMD chairman and CEO Lisa Su delivers the first AI keynote speech in Computex in Taipei on June 3, 2024.

(Jameson Wu/EYEPRESS)

AMD has big plans to challenge Nvidia’s dominance in the AI chip market. At a trade show in Taipei on June 3, AMD unveiled its MI325X accelerator chip, which will be available by the fourth quarter of the year. It also stated plans to launch two additional chips, one in 2025 and one in 2026.

Nvidia dominates the chip market with about 70% market share, but AMD along with Intel and other chipmakers, want to make a dent in their rival’s sales. Meanwhile, reports suggest that Meta and Google are building their own chips while OpenAI chief Sam Altman is trying to raise money for a chip venture of his own.
chipmakingai chipsnvidiaaiartificial intelligenceamd

Today In 60 Seconds

European Elections: What to expect

Trump has been found guilty. Will voters care?

Biden and Trump both betting debates will make the other look bad

Can Trump, aka Teflon Don, still get elected with a guilty verdict?

Trump trial: How would a conviction hurt his reelection bid?

GZEROMEDIA

Subscribe to GZERO's daily newsletter

Latest