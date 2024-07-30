Menu Icon
Menu Close Icon

everything is political

EVENTS
Global Stage Events
Join us for more Global Stage events
ABOUT GZERO MEDIA
Blue Circle
scroll to top arrow or icon

Google’s own mathlete

People silhouetted in front of a Google logo during the inauguration of a new hub in France dedicated to the artificial intelligence sector at the Google France headquarters in Paris, France.

People silhouetted in front of a Google logo during the inauguration of a new hub in France dedicated to the artificial intelligence sector at the Google France headquarters in Paris, France.

REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes/File Photo

Google’s best artificial intelligence system is now doing math at a high school level. Okay, well, a really, really, really good high school level.

A pair of Google DeepMind models tried to solve the six problems posed to teenage math whizzes at the International Mathematical Olympiad and came away with a silver medal performance, the first time an AI model has been medal-worthy.

The models, called AlphaProof and AlphaGeometry 2, were given unlimited time while students only got 4.5 hours per test, but the fact that it could reason through these complicated advanced algebra, geometry, and number theory problems at all was an achievement. It did flunk two combinatorics problems, which have to do with counting and arranging large quantities.

David Silver, Google DeepMind’s vice president of reinforcement learning, said this represents a “step-change in the history of mathematics.” Hopefully, he said, it’s not just a big moment for the Olympiad, but also “represents the point at which we went from computers only being able to prove very, very simple things toward computers being able to prove things that humans can’t. In the future, Google hopes that its models can work hand-in-hand with human mathematicians to solve the hardest problems in the field, though first, it seems, they’ll have to conquer the Olympiad.

mathdeepmindmathematical olympiadgoogle

Today In 60 Seconds

Will Kamala Harris’ momentum last in the race against Trump?

Biden's exit overshadows Netanyahu's US visit

Starmer's plan to boost UK economy will take some time

With Biden out, can Kamala Harris defeat Trump?

RNC shows how Trump has transformed GOP

GZEROMEDIA

Subscribe to GZERO's daily newsletter

Latest