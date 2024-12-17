Menu Icon
Menu Close Icon

everything is political

Open Search
EVENTS
Global Stage Events
Join us for more Global Stage events
ABOUT GZERO MEDIA
Blue Circle
Search
AI-powered search, human-powered content.
scroll to top arrow or icon

Hard Numbers: Harvard’s books, A whistleblower’s tragic end, Broadcom’s boom, Getting brainworms

​The Harry Elkins Widener Memorial Library is pictured in Harvard yard at Harvard University in Cambridge, Massachusetts, U.S., December 7, 2023

The Harry Elkins Widener Memorial Library is pictured in Harvard yard at Harvard University in Cambridge, Massachusetts, U.S., December 7, 2023

REUTERS/Faith Ninivaggi
Contributing Writer
https://x.com/ScottNover
https://www.linkedin.com/in/scottnover/

1 million: Harvard Law School's Library Innovation Lab has launched the Institutional Data Initiative to make public domain data from Harvard and other institutions available for training AI models, including 1 million books scanned at Harvard.

26: A former OpenAI researcher-turned-whistleblower named Suchir Balaji was found dead in his apartment from an appartent suicide. Balaji, who was only 26, left OpenAI earlier this year and went public with concerns that the company had violated US copyright laws in training ChatGPT.

1 trillion: The chipmaker Broadcom is now a $1 trillion company after its stock surged 20% on Dec. 13 following positive news about its AI business. The company told investors in its quarterly earnings call that its AI chip business was rapidly growing, as a result boosting Broadcom to the ninth-most-valuable company in the world.

250 million: The startup Liquid AI is closing in on a new $250 million fundraising round that would value it at $2.3 billion. Fascinatingly, the company is building “liquid foundation models” that, instead of being modeled off of neural connections in the human brain, are based off of the inner workings of worm brains.

harvardlibraryaiartificial intelligencebroadcomchipsopenaisuchir balajiliquidaihard numbers

Latest Videos

World

Ukraine kills top Russian general: What it means for the war

Israeli strikes put ancient Roman ruins of Baalbek at risk
GZERO Reports

Israeli strikes put ancient Roman ruins of Baalbek at risk

Trump can't "stay out" of Syria entirely, says Kim Ghattas
GZERO World Clips

Trump can't "stay out" of Syria entirely, says Kim Ghattas

What's next for South Korea after President Yoon's impeachment?
Quick Take

What's next for South Korea after President Yoon's impeachment?

Russia and Iran just lost their "crown jewel" in the Middle East - Kim Ghattas
GZERO World Clips

Russia and Iran just lost their "crown jewel" in the Middle East - Kim Ghattas

Syria after Assad
GZERO World with Ian Bremmer

Syria after Assad