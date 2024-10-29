Menu Icon
Menu Close Icon

everything is political

Open Search
EVENTS
Global Stage Events
Join us for more Global Stage events
ABOUT GZERO MEDIA
Blue Circle
Search
AI-powered search, human-powered content.
scroll to top arrow or icon

Middlemen help US chips into China and Russia

Middlemen help US chips into China and Russia
blue circuit board
Photo by Umberto on Unsplash
Contributing Writer
https://x.com/ScottNover
https://www.linkedin.com/in/scottnover/

Joe Biden’s administration has been aggressively enacting export controls on China and economic sanctions on Russia, preventing US companies from selling powerful chips and semiconductor manufacturing equipment to both nations. But now attention is turning to middlemen enabling the flow of AI-grade chips into the countries.

A Mumbai pharmaceutical company reportedly sold more than 1,000 Dell servers containing Nvidia H100 processors to Russian companies between April and August of 2024, according to a Bloomberg analysis of international trade data. India isn’t held to US sanctions, so it’s not clear what recourse the US would have — except if Dell or Nvidia are knowingly selling to middlemen to get their chips into Russia.

Elsewhere in the world, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company, the largest contract chipmaker in the world, suspended shipments to a Chinese chip designer Sophgo last week when it discovered its chips inside a Huawei processor. Huawei, China’s most important chip company, is subject to stringent US export controls, an attempt to keep Chinese industry and military at bay. As GZERO AI wrote last week, the US Commerce Department is investigating whether TSMC, a strategic commercial and geopolitical partner for the US that has received billions to build facilities in America, knowingly evaded US export controls to sell to Huawei.

Gina Raimondo, the US Commerce Secretary, recently said she’s under “no illusion” that export controls on US-made chips from Nvidia, AMD, and other semiconductor companies are perfect. But these reports underscore that sanction controls are a moving target — and a game of whack-a-mole both for companies seeking compliance and regulators seeking enforcement.
chinachipssemiconductorsgeopoliticsaiartificial intelligencerussia

Latest Videos

Quick Take

After Israel's response to Iran, what's next?

What does Russia give in exchange for North Korean troops?
Europe

What does Russia give in exchange for North Korean troops?

The gap between Americans' perception of the economy and reality
Global Stage Interviews

The gap between Americans' perception of the economy and reality

Hot topics at the IMF-World Bank meetings
Global Stage Interviews

Hot topics at the IMF-World Bank meetings

Can we achieve gender equality by 2030?
Global Stage Interviews

Can we achieve gender equality by 2030?

Global economy at risk if Middle East conflict expands, says World Bank's Ayhan Kose
Global Stage Interviews

Global economy at risk if Middle East conflict expands, says World Bank's Ayhan Kose