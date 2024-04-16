We have updated our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use for Eurasia Group and its affiliates, including GZERO Media, to clarify the types of data we collect, how we collect it, how we use data and with whom we share data. By using our website you consent to our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy, including the transfer of your personal data to the United States from your country of residence, and our use of cookies described in our Cookie Policy.
The UK is plotting to regulate AI
Policy officials in the Department for Science, Innovation and Technology have begun drafting legislation to rein in the most potent dangers from AI, sources told Bloomberg News this week. While Europe has set the standard by passing its comprehensive AI Act, Sunak has pledged to take a more hands-off approach to the technology. It’s unclear how far the forthcoming bill, which is still in its early stages, will go in setting up safeguards. Separately, the Department for Culture, Media and Sport has also proposed amending the country’s copyright law to allow companies to “opt out” of having their content scraped by generative AI firms.