Menu Icon
Menu Close Icon

everything is political

EVENTS
Global Stage Events
Join us for more Global Stage events
ABOUT GZERO MEDIA
Blue Circle
scroll to top arrow or icon

Digging deep: US military buys into Canadian mining

President Joe Biden hosts a virtual roundtable on securing critical minerals at the White House in Washington, U.S., February 22, 2022.

President Joe Biden hosts a virtual roundtable on securing critical minerals at the White House in Washington, U.S., February 22, 2022.

REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

The US military is sinking nearly $15 million into the Canadian mining sector through the Defense Production Act in what is believed to be the first time in the DPA’s 74-year history that the US has used such funds outside the country.

Why? Both Canada and the US have gone all-in on critical minerals in recent years amid growing tensions and anxiety over China and its control of strategic supply chains.

The joint investment with the Canadian government, part of the US-Canadian Joint Action Plan on Critical Minerals, covers projects for critical minerals essential to key industries including energy, communications, and defense. These include copper, gold, graphite, and cobalt in Quebec and the Northwest Territories.

For its part, China is watching closely – while still investing its own capital into the Canadian mining sector.

canadacritical minerals

Today In 60 Seconds

Trump trial: How would a conviction hurt his reelection bid?

UK Prime Minister Sunak's push for early election will hardly boost his chances

Biden and Trump both betting debates will make the other look bad

Iran without Raisi: What's next?

Why was Slovakia's Prime Minister attacked?

GZEROMEDIA

Subscribe to GZERO's daily newsletter

Latest