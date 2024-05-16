We have updated our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use for Eurasia Group and its affiliates, including GZERO Media, to clarify the types of data we collect, how we collect it, how we use data and with whom we share data. By using our website you consent to our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy, including the transfer of your personal data to the United States from your country of residence, and our use of cookies described in our Cookie Policy.
Hard Numbers: BC port strike delayed (for now), Senators demand real cash for artificial intelligence, US inflation chills, Toronto squirrel drives power grid nuts
72: The union representing longshoremen at the port of Vancouver has postponed issuing a 72-hour strike notice, creating extra time to avoid a work stoppage at one of North America’s busiest marine hubs. Still, talks between the longshoremen’s union and port bosses remain at an impasse over wage increases. The stakes are high: A two-week Canadian port workers strike last summer interrupted the flow of more than $7 billion worth of trade. Authorities in Alberta, worried about the impact on agricultural and mining exports, have urged Ottawa to intervene.
32 billion: What’s it gonna cost to keep the US ahead of China in the race to dominate artificial intelligence? At least $32 billion more for now, according to a new bipartisan call for Congress to pump more cash into non-defense uses of AI. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said he hoped lawmakers would agree on more AI funding by the end of the year.
3.4: Consumer prices in the US grew at an annual rate of 3.4% in April, down from 3.5% a month earlier. The main culprits were jumps in the costs of housing and gasoline, while prices for many foodstuffs — in particular eggs — fell. The declining rate of inflation gave fresh hope to investors eager for the Fed to start cutting rates later this year.
6,500: Toronto authorities managed to restore power to 6,500 residents after a three-hour outage this week caused by a squirrel that “came into contact” with grid equipment. We regard this as a copycat (copysquirrel?) crime, following the outages unleashed by raccoons in February.